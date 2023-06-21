How is this music distribution company creating a stride in the music industry?

It might seem surprising or silly, but do you know that it is hard to come up with an accurate definition of what music distribution actually means? Well, in the very first instance, an image of physical albums being transported nationwide might come to your mind. Actually, that is the fundamental idea because the act of distributing music from an artist to a retailer so that it can be bought by the general audience is known as distribution. This applies whether the store in question is a physical store or a retailer of digital music.

The more conventional distribution strategy was how albums enter stores. Record labels and artists enter into some agreements with music distribution companies that provide them with the right to sell their music to retailers. Said the distribution company is a liaison between the store and the artist or record label. However, we are all very well aware that it is the age of digitalisation and has been incorporated into each of our realms. The music industry is no different.

Nowadays, music distribution has also turned into digital music distribution that works much the same way on an online platform. Instead of carrying all the albums and transporting them to a physical store, the distribution company will use digital formats like mp3 or .wav to distribute the music. The song is uploaded to online music services, including Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, etcetera. After that, the distributor's responsible for ensuring that the music's artists and other rights holders receive their due royalties.

A good music distribution company is extremely integral to the success of any artist. One of these companies that has held a strong foothold in the music industry since its inception is GK Digital. Gurpiar Singh aka Guri and Keval Singh aka KV Dhillon launched the music distribution company in 2018. Since then, it has become known for its expertise in offering professional services to well-known individuals, record labels, and musicians. With the assistance of the business, their music and movies are marketed on social media and across all platforms, such as iTunes, Spotify, Gaana, Wynk, etc. The GK Digital team provides a plethora of opportunities to singers, artists, and influencers who form a popular culture in music, including Punjabi, cinema, digital media, marketing, and other sectors. More than a thousand artists, actors, producers, influencers, and other professionals are today represented by them all over the world.

In addition to all of this, GK Digital is well-versed in the global music licensing landscape. Thus, the team provides a comprehensive picture of the world's music licensing ecosystem. They take the time to gather all the information on unclaimed music rights through their thriving GK community, and they make sure to claim royalties from any uses of an artist's work, including all TV Stations, Radio Stations, and any location where they are played. The legal team at GK Digital searches for unclaimed royalties and music licences, discovers them and manages the legal process on behalf of the artists and labels. With its dependable clientele and well-liked techniques to secure more contracts with artists and labels, this business is creating an empire that could advance this rapidly growing sector of the economy and make a statement regarding music distribution.