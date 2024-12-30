How to Make DIY Nose Strips for Blackheads Using Household Ingredients

Today, many people prefer using tissue paper over face packs and scrubs to remove blackheads from their nose and lips. This remedy, popular among women, has been shared by beauty content creator Abdullah. You can easily make a DIY nose strip at home with just a few ingredients. Here’s how to do it:

Start by mixing egg white, rice flour, and multani mitti in a bowl. Apply a double layer of tissue paper over the areas with blackheads and whiteheads after applying the egg mixture. Stick the tissue paper on top and repeat this method for other areas with whiteheads.

Once it dries, gently peel off the tissue paper to reveal a clean and shiny nose. You can also incorporate natural products like yogurt or honey. For best results, use this remedy 2 to 3 times a week, as needed.