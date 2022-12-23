In high spirits

New Delhi, Dec 23 Ringing in festive cheer over clinking glasses is the celebration of Christmas. Whether you like your tipple strong or with a twist, we've listed a few options for you to try and they also make for a great gift:

Royal Ranthambore whiskey

Inspired by the majestic tigers from the land of royalty, The Royal Crafted Rare Whisky is painstakingly crafted with various bespoke blended malt scotches from different geographical regions. The rare scotch grain is made from 100 percent malted barley, carefully blended with oak-infused Indian Grain Neutral Spirit to harmonize this royal blend. The colour of the whisky is inspired by the royal tigers of Ranthambore. Much like other premium whiskies, Royal Ranthambore is to be experienced rather than just swigged. There is a small ritual that is performed before one tipple this royal liquid. Pour it, hold it up, have a good whiff, take a sip that lingers in the mouth for a few seconds, and then, let it slowly flow down your throat.

Priced at Rs. 1,500/- to Rs. 2000/- in Delhi

Sipsmith

Inspired by two hundred years of London distilling history, the creation of Sipsmith balances modern technology with traditional recipes and techniques. With the finest quality botanicals sourced from all over the globe, it is crafted with a technique known as 'one-shot' distilling and is a perfect balance of 10 unique botanicals that make it smooth enough for a Martini, yet rich and balanced, perfect for a G&T. A quintessential expression of the London Dry Gin, every bottle is handcrafted in genuinely small batches and every drop is lovingly laboured by the hand, by dedicated distillers.

Available in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru and ranges from Rs. 5,485 to Rs. 7000 for a 700ml bottle

Glenmorangie Limited Edition Festive Pack

First released more than 175 years ago by the founders, the original Glenmorangie 10-year-old was known for its mellow tones and delicacy of flavour. The Original is the expression of our elegant spirit and the backbone of the range. It is distilled twice in the tallest stills in Scotland, creating delicate layers of citrus and floral notes. Matured for 10 years exclusively in the very best ex-Bourbon American white oak casks, only using 1st and 2nd fill casks, delivering a purer, smoother Spirit with deep notes of peach and sweet vanilla. Then it is bottled when the Spirit and casks are at the peak of maturity and flavour to deliver the perfect balance between sweetness and complexity.

Priced at Rs. 4,971/- in Delhi and Rs. 5990/- in Mumbai. Available pan India including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore amongst other cities

Ardbeg Traigh Bhan 19 Years Old Batch 4

In October 2022, Ardbeg debuted in India a limited edition expression from its revered prestige range. The fourth bottling of its permanent 19-year-old expression, Ardbeg Traigh Bhan

