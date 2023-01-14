India Art Fair 2023 will be its most ambitious edition to date

New Delhi, Jan 14 The India Art Fair, the premier venue displaying modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia, is held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi from February 9-12, 2023. The event, which is organised in collaboration with BMW India and places the voices of artists at its core, will feature 85 exhibitors, including 71 galleries and 14 organisations. India's economy is predicted to develop to be the fifth largest in the world, and with India Art Fair at the head, the country's art market has expanded concurrently.

The 2023 fair will be the most ambitious to date, building on the success of the previous edition. It will feature expanded floorspace to showcase South Asia's top talent, including cutting-edge contemporary art and modern masters, as well as an expanded studio showcasing the fair's digital artist in residence programme. The show will serve as a gathering place for curators, collectors, and other art industry professionals, fostering cross-cultural relationships and connections with the global art scene.

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of India Art Fair comments: "The scale and diversity of the fair in 2023 reflects the expansion of the contemporary and modern art market across India and South Asia, as well as burgeoning interest from the international community. We're particularly proud of all of our artists who are testing the boundaries of contemporary and traditional arts or digital innovation, with many coming from previously unexplored regions of India. We're proud of the quality of work they're producing and powerfully responding to our changing times."

GALLERY HIGHLIGHTS

India Art Fair 2023 is set to include some of India's most important contemporary art galleries presenting established names and promising young talents.

Top Indian contemporary galleries exhibiting include Vadehra Art Gallery, Gallery Espace, PHOTOINK, GALLERYSKE, Nature Morte, Blueprint12

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor