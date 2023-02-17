India Beach Fashion Week focusing on young, fearless fashion aficionados
By IANS | Published: February 17, 2023 02:15 PM 2023-02-17T14:15:06+5:30 2023-02-17T14:25:14+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 17 On the night before Valentine's Day, Divar, Goa's Island of Love, played host to ...
New Delhi, Feb 17 On the night before Valentine's Day, Divar, Goa's Island of Love, played host to the opening of the ninth iteration of India Beach Fashion Week
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app