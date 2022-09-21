Indian designs on the international red carpet

New Delhi, Sep 21 From internationally celebrated singer Cardi B to reality TV star Chrishell Stause amnd Megan Thee Stallion, Indian couturier and designer Gaurav Gupta has dressed some of the biggest international celebrities. Over the last seventeen years he has shaped a revolutionary brand of couture and experiential space design.

During this season's Hollywood red carpet, including the Emmys, Cannes and Golden Globes he has dressed eminent artists in music, cinema, fashion and art. Let's take a look:

Sarah Niles in Gaurav Gupta Couture for the 74th Emmys

Emmys Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ted Lasso, Nominee Sarah Niles choose a Gaurav Gupta Couture at the Emmys 2022 Red Carpet. She wore a three-dimensional wearable art sculpture envisioned in glitzing gold sequin fabric that is artfully moulded in endless swirls.

Carmella Rose in Gaurav Gupta Couture

Model & Actress Carmella Rose at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards wore Gupta's Black Ice swirl gown.

Jeremy Pope in Gaurav Gupta Couture at TIFF 2022

For the premiere of his film 'The Inspection' at the Toronto International Film Festival, Jeremy Pope wore the custom crystal T-Shirt from Gaurav Gupta Man.

