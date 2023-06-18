Induct your dad into the exciting world of Highballs

By life

New Delhi, June 18 Instead of choosing a standard cocktail for Father's Day, surprise your dad with a variety of highball recipes that are simple to prepare and give a great choice of flavours. Your dad may experience the world of mixology from the comfort of his own home with each highball recipe, which is created to highlight the harmony between various ingredients. Your dad will value the thoughtfulness of trying out new drinks with you and he'll also take pleasure in making his own highballs. With the help of these do-it-yourself recipes, you can spend quality time together experimenting with various pairings and making unique beverages that match his preferences.



NEW YORK HIGHBALL

This classy Dewar's highball encapsulates the rich and exciting journey of life in the Big Apple with its vivid colours. The two-toned aesthetics of the drink accentuate the allure of this highball, which is served with Dewar's whisky collins on the bottom and topped with dark port wine.

Ingredients:

60ml DEWAR'S 12YO whisky

25ml fresh lemon juice

25ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water by weight)

45ml chilled soda water

Steps:

Add DEWAR'S 12YO whisky, lemon juice, and sugar syrup to a chilled highball glass with ice and stir to chill

Top off with 45ml of chilled soda water

Take a spoon and put it over the drink with the bottom just touching the liquid and pour port wine into the spoon so it floats on the top of the drink

Garnish with a lemon or orange twist

THE JOHN COLLINS

A variation of the gin based Tom Collins, this highball uses Dewar's whisky instead and is lengthened with soda water for a light yet flavourful combination. Ideally, this highball is best served with Italian lemons, but you can also use the Indian nimbu for a more local zesty taste.



Ingredients:

60 ml DEWAR'S 12YO whisky

25ml fresh lemon juice

25ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water by weight)

90ml chilled soda water

Steps:

Add ingredients to chilled highball glass, add ice, stir to chill and combine

Top off with 90ml of chilled soda water

Garnish with a lemon or orange twist

JONETSU HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

60ml DEWAR'S 12YO Whisky

30ml Passionfruit Cinnamon syrup

Fill chilled highball glass with ice and top with cold soda water

Garnish with cinnamon stick

Steps:

Cinnamon Syrup

Use 250ml sugar syrup (2 parts water 1 part sugar by weight)

Put in a blender with 3-4 sticks of cinnamon. Strain with fine strainer.

Take fresh passion fruits, scrap out pulp, and fine strain seeds out. Or take fresh or frozen passion fruit puree.

Combine cinnamon syrup and passion fruit juice 1:1 or to taste.

