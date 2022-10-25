Insider scoop on pregnancy glow

New Delhi, Oct 25 Are you a new mommy-to-be? Ever heard this myth that if you glow, it means you are having a boy and if you go pale, you are most likely going to have a girl? Let's put this myth to rest. It has nothing to do with your baby and everything to do with your skin type, personal health, and hormones. Did you find out you were pregnant, but you can't seem to find that glow everyone raves about?

Don't worry mama, scroll down to get all the insider scoop by Sneha Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Orimii regarding that coveted pregnancy glow.

Let us begin by letting you in on a secret - "that" pregnancy glow is actually sweated. Yes, sweat! When you're pregnant, your hormones go into overdrive mode and the increased hormonal activity causes your sweat glands to produce more sweat than usual. For some people, this results in a soft glow while for others, the increase in oil production leads to breakouts.

In addition to sweating and breakouts, some other not-so-good changes your skin might experience during pregnancy include dryness, pigmentation and Stretch Marks.

Is there any way around it? Isn't the market flushed with activities and solutions for every skin concern? Sorry. No. Not for you.

About 60 per cent of what you put on your skin gets absorbed into the bloodstream. Thus, it is important to only use products that are safe for you and the little bun in your oven! This means no retinol, no salicylic acid, no AHAs, and no oxybenzone, in addition to the usual nasties.

Here's how you can build a minimal routine that is safe for you, and your baby and caters to your skin problems.

Step 1: A Gentle Facial Cleanse

Every good skincare routine begins with a good cleanser. Because your body is producing more sweat than usual, it is natural to want to wash your face multiple times a day. However, make sure that you use a mild, soap-free cleanser that doesn't irritate your skin and doesn't contain any ingredients that may be unsafe for use during pregnancy.

Step 2: Bye Bye Hormonal Acne, Hello Glow!

Raging hormones during pregnancy can cause your body to secrete more oil, leading to clogged pores, bacteria build-up, and thus, breakouts. Although pregnancy acne is quite common, it can be a bit tricky to treat as most of the OTC treatments contain ingredients that may be unsafe during pregnancy or breastfeeding, such as salicylic acid.

Step 3: Never Skip SPF

During pregnancy, make sure you don't skip your SPF even if you're spending more time indoors than outdoors. However, make sure that your sunscreen is free of chemicals such as oxybenzone and contains purely physical filters such as Zinc Oxide. Go with options that are broad spectrum and at least have an SPF 30 formula.

Step 4: Hydrate

As your skin stretches during pregnancy to make room for your growing belly, your skin tends to lose its natural elasticity and moisture. This can lead to flakiness and itching. Therefore, it is important to drink lots of water and keep your skin plump and hydrated with a pregnancy-safe moisturiser. Go for options that are weightless, not too heavy on the skin, and preferably gel based.

Step 5: Those eyes, Chico. They deserve some extra TLC!

Sleepless nights during pregnancy are more common than you'd think. Frequent trips to the bathroom, body aches, hot flashes, a growing belly, and all those thoughts about the life-changing transition you're in for are bound to keep you up at night. This lack of beauty sleep reflects on your skin in the form of puffy eyes and dark circles. As the skin around your eyes is one of the thinnest and most sensitive areas of the body

