International Men's Day 2022: History, theme and significance of the day

International Men's Day, commemorated on November 19, is a day to honour men and recognise their contributions to society in terms of politics, culture, and socioeconomic accomplishments. In contemporary society, men are eminent pillars. We frequently avoid discussing men's contributions and dedication in all of their roles, including those of father, partner, and son, but let's break this cycle today by embracing men's vulnerability, accepting them without demeaning them for their emotional nature, and promoting for 'toxic masculinity.'

International Men's Day 2022: Date and History:

On November 19, men throughout the world commemorate International Men's Day to honour their contributions to society and to put the spotlight on the welfare of men by making a difference and spreading awareness of the problems they confront every day.

Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a history professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, first celebrated Men's Day in 1999. He did so to mark his father's birthday. Additionally, he encouraged everyone to use this day to discuss issues that affect boys and men.

Yet Thomas Oaster officially introduced International Men's Day in 1992. It apparently happened a year earlier. Due to the significance of the day, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh decided to resurrect it in 1999. In addition to hosting the event on his father's birthday, he also decided to commemorate how, on the same date in 1989, Trinidad and Tobago's soccer team had brought the society together to qualify for the world cup.

Dr. Teelucksingh advocated for International Men's Day to be a day to consider issues that affect men and boys around the world rather than only celebrating gender.

International Men's Day 2022: Theme

The theme of this year's International Men's Day is "Helping Men and Boys." Through a variety of programmes and conferences, awareness will be raised about the problems that men and boys confront.

International Men's Day 2022: Significance

This is an occasion to commemorate manhood, talk about the gender-based discrimination that men and boys experience, and learn how to be more "masculine." This day serves as a reminder that although all men are unique, they all deserve to be heard and recognised on an emotional level.

( With inputs from ANI )

