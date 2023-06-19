International Yoga Day 2023: Effective yoga asanas to stop hair fall

Various factors contribute to rapid hair loss such as unhealthy lifestyle habits, bad food choices, and increased stress levels. Apart from these factors, genetic disorders to are responsible for severe hair fall. Although, there are many new treatments for hair fall control nothing can beat the benefits which we achieve from the ancient fitness form known as Yoga.

Downward Facing Pose

It is one of the yoga poses that we practice during Surya Namaskar. This pose helps to promote hair growth as it stimulates the blood flow in the scalp which simultaneously boost the oxygen flow. To prevent hair loss, practice this pose daily. Stand straight with your hip-width apart and try to reach the floor with your hands. Keep your face down and try to touch your arms with your ears. Hold this pose for 35 to 45 seconds.

Shoulder Stand

This yoga pose works on different muscle groups. It helps to improve the posture of your body and apart from that it also increases the blood circulation in the head. This pose is highly beneficial for dry and thin hair. One must practice it daily. Try to make a 90-degree angle with your legs while lying on your back against the wall. Then use your hands to lift your hips off the ground and balance your full body on your shoulders.

Headstand

Sirsasana or headstand boosts blood circulation towards your head, which can help to reduce hair fall and hair thinning issues. To ace the headstand, you have to kneel first. Lock your fingers before placing your hands behind your head. Touch the forehead to the ground, and slowly raise your legs perpendicular to the floor. You can take the support of a wall to prevent falling down and hitting your back. You can also ask someone to hold your legs for a few minutes to ensure you do not fall.

Uttanasana

The yoga expert said that the Uttanasana pose stretches all the muscles in the body and increases oxygen levels as well. It improves the circulation of blood and boosts hair growth. You should stand straight, lift your arms, and bend forward while trying to touch your feet with your fingers. If you cannot touch your feet or the floor, try to hug your knees. You should avoid practising this pose if you suffer from injuries to your knees, ankles, and lower back.