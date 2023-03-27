ISAAC Luxe introduces Remodeling Face

By life

New Delhi, March 27 Remodeling Face is known for its astounding effectiveness due to its clinical and individualised approach to skincare and the use of purposefully pure, unprocessed active ingredients.



The International Skin and Anti-Aging Centre (ISAAC) Luxe, established by eminent cosmetologist and aesthetician Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, has introduced Remodeling Face by the global brand Biologique Recherche.

"We are excited to announce our association with Biologique Recherche and introduce their tailored treatments exclusively at Isaac Luxe. Remodeling Face is a non-invasive treatment that reshapes, strengthens, and activates a deeper regeneration process. It also enhances the effects of the product; the result is renewed skin that is visibly toned & lifted," says Dr. Geetika.

Remodeling Face treatments involve a subtle interplay between currents, serums, and epidermis

The Remodeling Face stimulates epidermal cells while utilising the efficacy of Biologique Recherche products. The interaction between serums, currents, and the epidermis is delicate. The remodelling process can be triggered in both the skin and the muscles with careful parameter adjustment.

The Remodeling Face Results

The Remodeling Face helps remodel the face, neck and decollate with real action on texture and volume.

It helps reduce circles around the eyes and tones the eyelids, making the eyes look wider.

It improves the quality of the epidermis and muscle tone. The lifting effect is astonishing, immediate and lasting.

From the very first session, it visibly revitalises the epidermis.

It also prepares skin tissue for medical-surgical aesthetic procedures and enhances the quality of post-operative results.

Finally, it improves the penetration and the availability of chosen water-soluble active ingredients by temporarily reducing the resistance of the stratum corneum and creating multiple temporary pores in cell surfaces.

Different Biologique Recherche treatments can be combined with the use of Remodeling Face to maximise their benefits. Making the most of the Remodeling Face functionality requires professional expertise, a comprehensive grasp of facial muscles, a precise methodology and a sense of volume and shape.

