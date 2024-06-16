John Abraham, Mahesh Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha: Bollywood Actors with a Pawsome Passion for Pups

Dogs are often called "human's best friend," and it seems this adage holds true even in the dazzling world of Bollywood! Many Bollywood celebrities consider their furry companions to be cherished members of their families. Here's a glimpse into some of these pawsome relationships:



Mahesh Shetty: This handsome actor is a devoted dog dad. Shetty frequently shares photos of himself playing fetch or cuddling with his canine companion, showcasing their playful bond.



Sonakshi Sinha: Sinha is another Bollywood personality who dotes on dogs. Sinha is an avid animal lover and has adopted a few stray dogs. She often advocates for animal rights and adoption.

John Abraham: We can't talk about Bollywood dog lovers without mentioning John Abraham. This action star has a well-documented love for his canine companions. A vocal advocate for animal welfare, Abraham's social media is filled with heartwarming pictures of him and his dogs.

Arjun Rampal: Actor Arjun Rampal is another dog enthusiast. He has been photographed numerous times with his furry best friend, and their playful interactions often delight fans.

Raveena Tandon: This multifaceted actress is a proud dog owner. Tandon regularly shares pictures of her canine companion and actively promotes animal welfare initiatives.