Laxmi Pujan 2024: October 31 or November 1? Know Exact Diwali Date, Puja Vidhi and Shubha Muhurat Timings for Lakshmi Puja

Diwali marks the last major festival of Chaturmas, celebrated with reverence and festivity. The Diwali celebration spans from Vadya Dwadashi (Vasubaras) in the month of Ashwin to Shuddha Dwitiya (Bhaubij) in the month of Kartik. Each day—Vasubaras, Govatsa Dwadashi, Dhantrayodashi, Narak Chaturdashi, Laxmi Pujan, Balipratipada, Diwali Padwa, and Bhaubij—holds its unique religious, cultural, and health significance. However, this year, there is some confusion regarding the exact date and muhurta (auspicious time) for Lakshmi Puja. So, when exactly should Laxmi Pujan be performed, and what is its auspicious time? Let’s explore.

Diwali celebrations begin on October 28, 2024. The schedule is as follows: Vasubaras on October 28, Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi) on October 29, Naraka Chaturdashi on October 31, Laxmi Pujan on November 1, Balipratipada on November 2, and Bhaubij on November 3. This year, the Amavasya Pradosha timing for Lakshmi Pujan has led to confusion, with conflicting posts circulating on social media. So, what do the scriptures say about when to perform Lakshmi Puja? Let’s dive in.

Ashwin Amavasya Start, End, and Lakshmi Pujan Date and Time

On October 31, Chaturdashi ends at 3:53 PM, after which Amavasya begins. On November 1, Amavasya ends at 5:06 PM. This year, there is a longer Amavasya Pradosh period on October 31. However, the confusion arises because there is also a short Pradosh period on November 1. Traditionally, Lakshmi Puja is effective when performed on Amavasya during Pradosh Kaal, which begins at sunset on the New Moon day. Therefore, due to the overlapping periods, some believe that November 1, during Pradosh Kaal, is the ideal time for Lakshmi Puja.



Diwali Lakshmi Pujan Vidhi (Ritual)

For the auspicious Lakshmi Pujan on Diwali, the following ritual steps are traditionally followed:

Preparing the Chowrang: Begin by setting a square platform (Chowrang). Cover the platform with a red cloth, and draw a Rangoli around it for decoration. Create a swastika or eight lotus petals with Akshata (uncooked rice) on the square platform. Preparing the Kalash (Urn): Take a Kalash and fill it with water mixed with a few drops of Ganga water. Place a coconut on top of the Kalash, inserting mango leaves around it. Arrange flowers around the base of the Kalash. Placing the Lakshmi Idol: On the left side of the Kalash, draw a lotus using turmeric and place an idol of Goddess Lakshmi on it. Place Lord Ganapati's idol beside the Goddess. Arranging Business Books: Place a business-related book, diary, or a fresh notebook near the idol of Goddess Lakshmi to signify prosperity and success. Purification Process: Purify the items for worship by sprinkling water over them. Then invoke Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganapati, and the other deities established for the Puja. Worship with Mantra: Chant the Lakshmi Mantra or “Om Mahalakshmyai Namah” while worshiping the deities. Offer Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar) to the idols. Offering Incense, Lamp, and Naivedya: After chanting, offer incense sticks, a lit lamp, and Naivedya (food offering) to the deities. Aarti and Final Prayer: Conclude with Aarti, praying to Goddess Lakshmi to bless the home with prosperity and happiness. Offer apologies for any mistakes made during the Puja, seeking the goddess’s forgiveness.

These steps complete the Lakshmi Puja ritual, inviting blessings for peace, prosperity, and well-being in the household.

Lakshmi Puja 2024 Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Time)

The auspicious time for Lakshmi Pujan in 2024 falls on November 1, starting after sunset. Despite the limited Amavasya Pradosh period, the puja can be performed from the evening till the end of Pradosh Kaal, lasting around 2 hours and 24 minutes post-sunset. Suggested times include:

3:00 PM - 5:15 PM

6:00 PM - 8:35 PM

9:00 PM - 10:45 PM

In previous years, such as 1962, 1963, and 2013, Lakshmi Pujan was performed on Amavasya day with a similarly brief Pradosh period.

Disclaimer: The information is based on general astrological and scriptural interpretations. It may be helpful to consult an expert for personalized guidance.