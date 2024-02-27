Marathi Language Day 2024: Know the Importance and Significance of this day

Marathi Bhasha Diwas, observed annually on February 27, signifies the importance of the Marathi language and culture in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, better known by his pen name "Kusumagraj," who was a prominent Marathi poet, playwright, novelist, short story writer, and humanist. His work focused on themes such as freedom, justice, and emancipation for marginalized groups. After his passing in 1990, the Maharashtra government declared his birth anniversary as Marathi Rajbhasha Gaurav Din, later renamed Marathi Bhasha Diwas.

This day is celebrated throughout Maharashtra and Goa, where it holds significant meaning for Marathi-speaking communities. Cultural events, essay competitions, and seminars take place in schools and colleges, while government officials organize various events and workshops to promote the Marathi language. Additionally, two special awards have been established to recognize individuals contributing to the promotion of Marathi literature.

Beyond its historical roots, Marathi Bhasha Diwas highlights the richness of the Marathi language, which dates back to around 900 AD and boasts some of the oldest literature among modern Indo-Aryan languages. With over 42 dialects, Marathi is one of the most spoken languages in India and the fourth largest globally..



CM Eknath Shinde Special message to Marathi Speaking people.

Salutations to Padma Bhushan V.V. Shirwadkar aka #कुसुमाग्रज a leading poet of the #मराठी language who was honored with the Jnanpith award and a senior writer on his birth anniversary! Happy Marathi Language Glory Day to all of you.