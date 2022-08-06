Masaba Gupta forays into the cosmo-wellness business

New Delhi, Aug 6 LoveChild, Masaba Gupta's first cosmo-wellness collection, features a variety of high-performance colour cosmetics, skincare, and wellness products, created with colours that complement all skin tones and are formulated for every age group to embrace indigenous traits. The brand's genuine, welcoming, and jokingly bright packaging is developed with empathy at its core, offering a special expression of self-love.

The brand caters to a market that values diversity in self-expression and was wisely and sustainably created with effective global ingredients. With an eclectic selection of rich lip colours in the form of bullet and liquid lipsticks, nail paints, facial mists, intimate wipes, and calming oils distilled with time-tested procedures, the brand's first phase of launch strives to bring an idyllic and fanciful world to life. The products are designed as skin-vestments and were created to fill the gap between cosmetics and skincare. They are clean, vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free in addition to being highly pigmented, high performing, and of the highest quality.

The brand is a celebration of the mindset that believes in beauty as much as it does in overall wellness, both mental and physical. The founder, Masaba Gupta explains, "LoveChild as a term has been weaved into my destiny ever since I was born; and now it's time to weave that destiny into a brand. For many years I've looked at this term negatively so I thought it was time to make it positive with a brand that would resonate with individuals who have been labelled all their lives too."

While the brand is aspirational, LoveChild is also accessible for young millennials to get their hands on the signature Masaba aesthetics with the offerings starting at INR 100. The curation of our products for your vanity at every age includes an endless selection of Liquid Lipsticks enriched with skin-loving ingredients, Matte lipsticks formulated to give saturated colour in just one stroke, and the classic Nail Paints, that lets your nail breathe. For wellness, we have bottled novel ingredients that assist your skin and body needs by sliding easily into your everyday lifestyle. An Anti-Anxiety Oil with the relaxing goodness of Lavender, Intimate Wipes to keep you fresh all day, and a skin glow Face Mist to protect the skin's natural barrier, with an acne control Face Mist to zap that zit!

