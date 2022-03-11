Movie-watching to movie-experiencing

New Delhi, March 11 Creating luxury cinematic experiences through a collection of hospitality offerings that provides world-class gourmet experiences, PVR Ltd, now offers an exclusive experience with innovative F&B concepts, serving a wide variety of freshly prepared food and beverages for total culinary indulgence.

It comes with a series of unique food and beverage concepts such as Kitchen Central, La Madeleine, La Cuisine, Cafe Comptoir, Simply Sushi, The Fries Factory, Concessionaire and Popcorn Bar offers a diverse menu for an elevated gastronomic journey.

Chef Mayank Tiwari, speaks to life on how PVR, through its 'The Luxury Collection', is focusing on its luxury F&B concepts to ensure the world's finest luxury gourmet experience.

Q: How did you come up with the luxury gourmet concept?

A: India is a country that has made rapid progress over the last decade. Customers' expectations have evolved over the years and we not only need to respect them but constantly try to exceed them.

I always question myself on what more can I do, how can I tweak a dish, how can I enhance the flavour or how can I enhance the guest experience? I believe in experimenting with new flavours making cooking more than just a vocation. I always wanted to change the paradigm of 'cuisines' to 'ingredients'. The focus is about bringing out the best in ingredients; they are the stars of the dish. We use ingredients from various sources to present the best dish and serve the best quality there is to offer. We at PVR, believe in a holistic guest experience that is beyond what is projected on the screen. We offer concepts like 'Simply Sushi', Japanese cuisine that is being served in a bento box inside the auditoriums or Kitchen Central with over 100 dishes on the menu available in a cinema apart from other gourmet concepts.

Q: What are the results of these luxury concepts?

