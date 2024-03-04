National Security Day 2024: Remembering and Celebrating the Unsung Heroes of India's Security

National Security Day, also known as National Safety Day, has been observed every year since it was established in 1972. The roots of this day go back to March 4, 1966, when the Ministry of Labour set up the Safety Council to promote a continuous movement focusing on safety, health, and the environment.

Held annually on March 4th, National Security Day, or Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas, is a day dedicated to recognizing and appreciating the efforts of Indian security forces. This includes honoring the armed forces, police, and commandos who work tirelessly to keep our nation safe.

The main goals of National Security Day are to raise awareness about safety issues, prioritize safety and health in both workplaces and daily life, promote the Safety, Health, and Environment (SHE) movement, and encourage active participation in safety initiatives. The day is an opportunity to acknowledge the commitment and sacrifices made by security personnel in ensuring the safety of our communities and workplaces.

This year's theme for National Security Day is 'Focus on Safety Leadership for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Excellence.' At the national level, the Safety Council has organized public events, discussions, and seminars, along with issuing appeals and messages to highlight the importance of safety leadership in achieving excellence in environmental, social, and governance aspects.