New Lohri festive menus

New Delhi, Jan 12 As the new year begins, the arrival of the auspicious festival season has everyone looking forward to a new beginning. Harvest celebrations are held all over the country to honour nature's abundance with distinctive customs and local delicacies.

Enjoy classic Sankranti foods like til laddus, maghi ki khichdi, saag kofta, and more with your family and friends with these special menus. Enjoy an authentic buffet of Pongal dishes, including athirasam, sakkarai pongal, and semiya paal payasam, as the season of new beginnings approaches down south.

Bring the festivities home with tailored menus from Qmin, Indian Hotels Company's

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor