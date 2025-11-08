No Perfume Needed! Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Homemade Drink to Reduce Sweat Smell

During the day's rush of work or doing different types of activities at the same time, the body sweats a lot. Due to sweating, the body is completely soaked with sweat. Due to continuous sweating and the layer of sweat remaining on the skin, the smell of sweat gradually starts coming out. Sometimes this smell of sweat is so strong that the smell of sweat becomes unpleasant. Not only that, we often feel embarrassed to go to the bathroom due to this smell of sweat. To reduce the smell of sweat, we use different types of perfumes or deos in large quantities. But the continuous use of these perfumes or deos can damage the skin or cause the skin to turn dark.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez also faces the problem of this smell of sweat, so she takes a special solution. Jacqueline recently shared the secret during an interview that she drinks a special homemade drink to control body odor. Jacqueline Fernandez drinks a special drink to control body odor, which helps in controlling body odor. Let's see what exactly Jacqueline drinks to control body odor without using any deodorant or perfume and what are its recipes...

What drinks does Jacqueline Fernandez drink to control body odor...

To prepare the homemade drink that Jacqueline Fernandez drinks to control body odor, you will need ingredients such as milk or almond milk, rose petals, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, fennel, maple syrup.

Recipe:- To prepare the body odor control drink, first pour almond milk in a pan. In this video, Jacqueline has used almond milk. If you do not have almond milk, you can also use plain milk. Heat the milk on medium heat. Then add crushed rose petals, one or two cardamoms to it. Along with this, add a small piece of cinnamon, cloves and a chakra flower. Then heat it on low heat for 5 to 7 minutes so that the spices dissolve well in the milk.

For a sweet taste, you can also add maple syrup to it. Then strain this mixture in a cup and drink it hot. This drink should be drunk while it is slightly hot or lukewarm. At the same time, you can drink this drink every day. According to Jacqueline, if you drink this drink daily and consistently, your body odor will naturally reduce. Due to this, you will not need to use perfume. This is an excellent home remedy to reduce the bad smell of sweat.