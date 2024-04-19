Pink Moon Day 2024: Date, Significance, and All You Need to Know About This Unusual Celestial Phenomenon

Every year in April we get to see a pink color moon in the sky, is it a dream or what? why is this moon seen in pink color? Is it really in pink or any other color? Let's find out the answers to these questions.

Different names of Pink Moon

This pink moon is also known as Breaking Ice Moon, Budding Moon, Awakening Moon, or Egg Moon. This year's Pink Moon, which is not exactly pink, will shine brighter than usual for three days starting from April 23.

The Pink Moon in April is named after pink wildflowers that bloom in early spring. It is believed to be named after the brightly colored pink phlox wildflowers native to North America that often bloom around April’s Full Moon. Native American names represent the spring thaw and signs of new growth each year, such as the Breaking Ice Moon and The Moon of the Red Grass Appearing.

Celebrated in Every Religion.

The Pink Moon is significant in various cultures and religions, such as Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, and Hinduism, where it marks the coming of Easter, Passover, Bak Poya, and Lord Hanuman's birthday.

Why Pink Moon phenomenon happens?

The Pink Moon phenomenon occurs during the full moon of spring, and it is not pink in color. However, it can appear pinkish or yellowish when it rises during sunset. This is due to Rayleigh scattering, where light from the Sun and Moon interacts with Earth's atmosphere. When the Sun and Moon are on the horizon, light has to travel through more of the Earth's atmosphere, causing blue light to scatter sooner and longer red wavelengths to make it through. This results in the pinkish or yellowish hues we observe. The "Moon illusion," where the rising Moon appears larger than usual, is still unexplained. It is thought to be related to how our brains perceive objects on the horizon as further away, leading us to perceive the Moon as larger to compensate.