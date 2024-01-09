Pongal 2024: Traditional Treats to Savour During the Auspicious Occasion

Pongal is a traditional South Indian festival celebrated to mark the start of the harvest season. It is an important festival and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. One of the highlights of the Pongal festival is the delicious food that is prepared. The festival holds special significance in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states. Let us have a look at the food prepared on the ocassion.

Venn Pongal

Venn Pongal is a savoury dish made with rice, lentils, and spices. It is a popular breakfast dish and is often served with sambar and chutney. It is a simple and delicious dish that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Kootu

Kootu is a vegetable-based dish that is made with a combination of lentils and vegetables. It is a simple and healthy dish that can be enjoyed with rice or roti. It is a popular Pongal dish that is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Sarkkarai Pongal

A traditional delicacy that is an essential part of the Pongal festivities, Sarkkarai Pongal is a sweet dish made of rice, moong dal, jaggery, and milk. The dish is known for its rich, sweet taste and creamy texture, making it a favorite among sweet-toothed individuals. The dish is prepared by cooking rice and moong dal in milk and jaggery and then garnishing it with cashews, raisins, and cardamom powder. The dish is typically served as a dessert and is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Vadai

A deep-fried snack made of lentils and spices, Vadai is a popular snack that is often served during Pongal. The dish is known for its crispy texture and delicious taste, making it a great option for those who are looking for a tasty and satisfying snack. Vadai is made from a mixture of lentils such as urad dal, chana dal or moong dal, which are soaked and ground to a fine paste. The mixture is then shaped into small balls or patties, which are deep-fried in oil.

Kambu Koozh

A porridge made of Kambu/Pearl millet, known for its health benefits and traditionally consumed during Pongal in Tamil Nadu. It is rich in fiber, iron, and minerals, and is a nutritious and delicious dish that is enjoyed by all ages. Kambu Koozh is made by boiling Kambu/Pearl millet in water with salt and turmeric, to make a thick porridge-like consistency. The dish is often consumed as a breakfast option during the Pongal festival