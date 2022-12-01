Post Malone to perform live

New Delhi, Dec 1 Artists Post Malone, KSHMR, Ritviz, Zaeden, Anuv Jain, Jonita Gandhi, Ananya Birla, and KING will join impact makers and philanthropists in a global call to action to citizens, corporations, and leaders. The aim of the Zomato Feeding India Concert is to raise awareness about issues pertaining to malnutrition in India while creating a global movement to solve the hunger crisis.

Millions of Ind still struggle to afford something as basic as one healthy meal each day, despite the fact that our country has achieved significant strides in both social and economic development. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated our country's nutritional issues. Starvation is acting as a concern for one in three children to be underweight, causing anaemia in mothers, and is a major trigger for stunted growth for about 36 per cent of children under five

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor