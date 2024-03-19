Preserving and Growing Tulsi (Basil) Plants At Home: Tips and Tricks

You can find (Tulsi) Basil Plant in every Indian House! It has religious, spiritual, scientific, Ayurvedic importance. But often, despite the desire, Basil Plant does not last long. It often gets dries up especially in summer. Either it gets dry, stunted, wilts or else the basil gets pest. In such a case, there is no option but to replace the old plant with a new plant. But, instead of bringing new plants for ten to fifteen rupees every time, let's try to find out how to preserve the Basil Plant in the house for a long time.

Proper Watering Technique: Basil Plant dies if we watered it too much. Our ancestors used to add water to Basali every day, but at that time it was placed according to direction which was named as Tulsi Vrindavan. A glassful of water was easily absorbed in the great Vrindavan. But the saplings plants are small and if we use excess amount of water, they may die. Therefore, we should take proper majors and must know when and in how much quantity we should water them. Preparing the Potting Mix: Two holes should be made with wire so that water can seep through the pot. While planting Basil Plant, a layer of sand should be spread at the bottom of the pot. Also mix humus soil, sand and dry dung and spread it in the pot. It should have 70% soil, 15% sand and 15% dung. Selecting Healthy Plant: While choosing a Basil Plant, its leaves should be checked well. If the leaves are big, nice and green and it has blooms, then it is considered good basil. Such Basali should be taken out of the plastic cover and rooted in the soil of the pot and another layer of soil should be placed on top and water should be taken properly at first and then keep adding water little by little. Cocopeat can also be used in this. Sunlight Exposure: Basil Plant should get enough sunlight. Due to insufficient sunlight, the basil plant wilts, and its food production process stops. Within some time, the plant will die. So, Tulsi plant should be planted in a sunny place. Pest Management: Basil Plant is susceptible to pests. For this, every twenty-two days, water mixed with black salt should be sprayed on it. After a day or two after this spray. We should use Basali leaves after washing them. Natural Nutrient Boost: Soak a piece of cowpea in water for a day and add that water to Basil Plant twice a month. Basil Plant gets all the necessary elements from it. Pruning and Flower Removal: Flower should not be kept for long time for better growth of Basali. Dig it up and put its crumbs back into the soil in the pot. Basali blossoms and flourishes more and more as the flower is removed and the upper leaves are cut off.

Try all these secrets, and if you know any more secrets, please tell them, so that the Basil Plant in the yard of others will bloom more and bring happiness and prosperity to their homes.