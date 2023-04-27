Radha Krishnan Chidambaram aka RK felicitated by the Honorary Doctorate Degree

Radha Krishnan Chidambaram, also known as RK, has been honored with the Honorary Doctorate Degree in Doctor of Letters by St. Mother Teresa University - Australia, for his contributions as a Motivational and Inspirational Leader. The award was conferred upon him by the Honourable Global Commandant General, Professor, Ambassador, and Founder of Dynamic Peace Rescue Mission International, Dr. Charles Ebhoria Usiholo, who is also the Director of Education and Training of United Nations Peace Keeping Forces Council Southeast Asia. RK has been recognized for his exceptional leadership skills and his ability to motivate and inspire people to achieve their goals. He has been actively involved in various social causes and has worked tirelessly to bring about positive changes in society. His efforts have earned him several accolades and recognition from various organizations and institutions around the world. Apart from the St. Mother Teresa University - Australia, RK has also been honored with the Higher Honorary Doctorate Degree in Doctor of Letters by the French University E. S. Robert de Sorbon, and the Doctorate in Motivational and Inspirational Leader by the United Nobles Rescue Services International Organization Nigeria - Africa, conferred upon him by His Excellency - Ambassador Steve Midalah, the UN Rescue Services International Convener, Rescue Field Marshal & Chairman Board of Trustees, along with the officers & numerous personalities around the world. Speaking about the honor, RK expressed his gratitude and said, "I am humbled to receive this honor and I would like to thank the St. Mother Teresa University - Australia, and all the other institutions and organizations that have recognized my efforts. It has been my lifelong passion to inspire and motivate people, and I will continue to work towards this goal."

RK's contributions as an International Noble Ambassador at United Nobles Rescue Services Organization have also been recognized by the National Board of Trustees and the Director Nobles and Rescue Marshal / Rescue Superintendent General (RSG) in Nigeria. He has also been conferred with Doctorate degrees from the British National University of Queen Mary - United Kingdom, California Public University - United States of America, and African Moon University - Africa. The United Nobel Rescue Services awarded him an Honorary Doctorate, which was conferred upon him by the Director General of Sweden.RK's exceptional character and contribution to society was recognized by the Dragon Tiger Sect System Training School in Vietnam, who awarded him the World Excellent Character Awards. He was also honored with an Honorary Doctorate from Russia, an Honorary Professorship from Brazil, and an International Authority title from Russia. Additionally, the United States conferred him with an International Press Card. Most recently, RK was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Morocco.Additionally, RK was bestowed with the Honorary Doctorate award from Dynamic Peace Rescue Mission International by the Global Commandant General in Nigeria. He also received the Diploma of Grand Doctorate of Comprehensive Sport and Elite Professor title from the International Vietnam Kungfu Council Federation in Vietnam.RK's journey to success has been a long and eventful one. Born in a humble family in Tamil Nadu, he started his career as a businessman, with a real estate venture named "Velcome City." Despite numerous obstacles, he persisted and built the company into a successful company. However, RK's passion for acting remained strong, and he eventually entered the Tamil film industry, where he made a mark with his versatile performances. He was known for his ability to play both lead and character roles with equal ease and became a favorite of audiences and critics alike. In addition to his achievements in business and entertainment, RK has also been an active philanthropist, supporting various causes related to education, health, and social welfare. He has set up several charitable trusts and foundations and is actively involved in their functioning. RK's dedication and commitment to his work have made him a role model for people all around the world. His ability to inspire and motivate people has been instrumental in bringing about positive changes in society. His contributions have been recognized by several organizations, and he continues to work tirelessly to make a difference in the world.



