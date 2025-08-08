Raksha Bandhan 2025 Celebration: Enjoy The Festive Weekend of Sibling Love With Delicious Food in Mumbai

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Indian festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters, marked by the symbolic tying of a rakhi and the promise of lifelong protection. As families come together to honour this tradition, food becomes an integral part of the festivities, bringing loved ones around the table to share laughter, cherished memories, and delicious treats. From elaborate home-cooked feasts to celebratory meals at restaurants, Raksha Bandhan is a time when families indulge in beloved recipes, festive sweets, and rich regional cuisines, making the occasion even more memorable and joyful.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: Here Are Top 5 Budget Friendly Ideas to Gift Your Sister on Rakhi.

Planning a memorable meal out for Raksha Bandhan weekend in Mumbai? Whether you’re seeking experimental Indian cuisine or global flavours, Mumbai offers extraordinary restaurants for a festive family dining experience. Here are some top places to consider for celebrating Raksha Bandhan with your loved ones.

Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport combines contemporary comfort with a wide-ranging menu at its signature all-day dining restaurant, Mado Mado. Guests can enjoy both local Maharashtrian delicacies and international classics, making it a versatile venue for Raksha Bandhan family dinners.



Radisson Goregaon

Radisson Hotel Mumbai Goregaon is a reputable five-star property, popular for its exceptional service and diverse dining venues. You can choose from restaurants like Musaafer (Indian fine dining), Goma (Pan-Asian cuisine), and Firin (Turkish bakery and café), ensuring a variety of choices for a festive family meal.

Meetha by Radisson

Meetha by Radisson is a highly rated dessert shop in Goregaon West, Mumbai, known for its delectable range of sweets—an essential for Raksha Bandhan festivities. It is perfect for picking up premium mithai and desserts for gifting or to accompany your festive meal. It also has its branches in Bandra and Borivli