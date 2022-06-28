Rashmika Mandanna invests in vegan skincare brand Plum

New Delhi, June 28 I'm very excited about this new collaboration. Plum has been one of my favourite brands - it does what it says," states actress Rashmika Mandanna who joins the joins vegan skincare brand Plum as an investor and brand ambassador.

Adding, "I am excited to represent and also invest in a brand that is passionate about adding genuine goodness to the world we live in!

Plum has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and I am confident that the brand will soon become the "go-to" vegan brand. The brand creates no-nonsense products that our skincare desperately needs right now, given our hectic lifestyles and exposure to sun and pollution. I've been using Plum's products for a while now and I absolutely adore them. I am beyond thrilled to bring some skincare love and goodness into everyone's homes!"

Plum is one of India's leading vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free beauty and personal care brand. This collaboration between the Pushpa: The Rise star and one of the fastest-growing beauty and personal care brands is expected to further solidify the brand's position as a fan favourite and open up new channels for customer acquisition, particularly among India's Gen Z and millennial audiences.

It has grown 15x since its first funding round in late 2018, thanks to a strong leadership and investor team focused on creating value for - People, the Planet, and Profit-sharing participants. Because of its high-quality product lines, lovable brand personality, and strong Omni-channel presence, it remains one of the fastest-growing brands in the new-age beauty space.

Commenting on the announcement, Shankar Prasad, CEO, and Founder at Plum said, "We are delighted to have Rashmika on board as we look forward to reinforcing our brand connect with consumers. She is a popular youth icon and fits very well with the brand ethos of Plum, with her real, approachable persona. This partnership is an important milestone as we continue to build Plum into a lovable brand that stands for keeping things clean, real and good."

Rashmika's investment comes after A91 Partners' $35 million funding round in March 2022. Plum has raised over $50 million from consumer-focused institutional investors to date, indicating its future growth as the category leader in the new-age, direct-to-consumer beauty space.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor