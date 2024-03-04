Recognizing Inspiring Chinese Women: Celebrating Role Models Ahead of International Women's Day

The All-China Women's Federation convened a gathering on Sunday to commemorate International Women's Day, observed annually on March 8, and paid tribute to notable female figures in China. A total of 310 individuals and 200 groups were recognized during the event. Shen Yiqin, Chinese State Councilor and President of the ACWF, graced the occasion and delivered a keynote address. She conveyed warm wishes to all Chinese women and applauded the awardees. In her speech, she urged women to cultivate self-respect, confidence, self-reliance, and empowerment, emphasizing the pursuit of fulfilling lives.

Furthermore, she called upon women to leverage their intellect and vigor to advance China's progress and national rejuvenation, advocating for tangible contributions and achievements. International Women's Day (IWD), observed on March 8th, commemorates the global advancements and contributions of women across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. With its origins dating back to 1911, the day catalyzes promoting gender equality and fostering societal change. Each year, International Women's Day is celebrated with a specific theme that reflects current global issues and challenges faced by women. The theme of this year’s Women’s Day is ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’. Since the early 1900s, International Women's Day has been observed, originating during a period of significant societal upheaval marked by rapid industrialization and the emergence of radical ideologies. In 1908, amidst growing awareness of women's oppression and inequality, women began actively campaigning for change.



