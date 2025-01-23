Republic Day 2025: 10 Simple and Easy Tricolor Rangoli Designs to Draw in 5 Minutes

As India gets ready to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, the nation comes together to honor its diversity and patriotism. This significant day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution and the establishment of India as a sovereign republic.

Here are 10 beautiful Tricolor Rangoli designs that you can create in just 5-10 minutes, perfect for your home or public spaces.

You can easily decorate the area in front of your door with these quick Rangoli designs.

Use leaves, rice, and marigold flowers as fillers, and include the colors orange, white, green, and blue.

If you have a marker, you can quickly add three colors. Enhance your Rangoli by incorporating dots, stripes, and chalk.

You can also write messages like "Jai Hind," "Vande Mataram," or "Happy Republic Day" within your design.

You can make rangoli with the help of food grains.