Sankashti Chaturthi May 2025: Know Moonrise Time, Puja Vidhi, and Significance of Fasting for Lord Ganesha

The Hindu New Year has begun, and the second month, Vaishakh, is currently underway. The second Sankashti Chaturthi of the Marathi New Year is being celebrated. According to certain beliefs, the Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Vaishakh is also known as Ekadant Sankashti Chaturthi. On this day, devotees worship the monotypic form of Lord Ganesha.

Ganapati worshippers observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast every month to seek the eternal blessings of Lord Ganesha. Among all the Ganesh vrats, the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is considered the most important and auspicious. On the occasion of Vaishakh Sankashti Chaturthi in May, here is a look at the moonrise time, rituals, and beliefs associated with this day.

Date and Time:

Vaishakh Sankashti Chaturthi: Friday, May 16, 2025

Begins: 4:03 AM, May 16

Ends: 5:13 AM, May 17

On Vaishakh Sankashti Chaturthi, auspicious yogas such as Shani and Malavya Raja Yoga are also forming. Lord Ganesha is a universal deity, the god of wisdom and inspiration. Anyone can observe this fast, known as a Kamya Vrat, to fulfil their desires. This ancient fast has been observed in India for thousands of years and reflects the enduring faith of devotees.

Significance:

It is believed that remembering the name of Lord Ganesha, reciting hymns, and chanting mantras on Sankashti Chaturthi helps overcome difficulties and obstacles. Prathamesh Ganapati is considered the remover of sorrows and the bringer of happiness. Devotees believe that Bappa responds to their calls during times of crisis.

How to Worship on Vaishakh Sankashti Chaturthi:

Observe a day-long fast.

Perform Shodashopachara (16-step) or Panchopachara (5-step) puja.

Bathe the idol of Ganapati with pure water.

Chant the Atharvashirsha 21 times during the abhishekam, or chant “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” 108 times.

Offer flowers, incense, lamp, and naivedya to Lord Ganesha.

Distribute prasad after offering.

Moon sighting is an important part of this vrat. At night, during moonrise, light lamps and incense, show the offerings to Lord Ganesha, and break the fast after sighting the moon. Offer jaswandi flowers and durva grass during Ganapati aarti. Prepare modaks and laddoos, Ganesha’s favourite sweets, for the offering.

Offering a pair of 21 durvas is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom. Worship of Lord Ganesha is incomplete without durva, and the full merit of the vrat is only attained through this offering.