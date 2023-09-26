Saudi Arabia to host World Tourism Day for the first time in Riyadh

500 leaders, sector experts and officials from 120 countries are expected to attend the World Tourism Day in Riyadh on September 27-28, the organising committee for the events said.Saudi Arabia will be hosting the meet for the first time. The speakers at the meet will outline the growth and prosperity of the global tourism sector.

At the top of the list of speakers are the Saudi Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khatib, the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organisation, Zurab Pololikashvili, the Saudi Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, and the Minister of Tourism of the Republic of South Africa, Patricia de Lille.

Chief Executive Officer of the World Travel and Tourism Council Julia Simpson, and Secretary General of the World Tourism Economy Forum Banci Ho, Saudi Arabian Airlines CEO Captain Ibrahim Al-Koshi, MSC Cruises CEO Pierfrancesco Vago, Travelport CEO Greg Webb, and Virtuoso CEO Matthew Upchurch, and OYO CEO Reitesh Agarwal are among the other listed speakers. The dialogue sessions revolve around a number of important topics, including people, the Earth and prosperity, the role of the sector in building bridges between cultures, preserving the environment, investing in human resources, challenges and solutions to achieve a sustainable future, innovation and promoting entrepreneurship, and smooth and comprehensive travel.