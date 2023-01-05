Should you colour your hair after a keratin treatment?

New Delhi, Jan 5 Can you picture yourself with a hideous colour patch in your hair that resembles a thatched bundle? That is indeed what occurs when you colour your hair immediately following a Brazilian. Thus, the subject is raised.

Can you colour your hair after a keratin treatment?

Professional hairstylists advise waiting two weeks following a keratin treatment before colouring your hair. Before that, don't even try your luck! If you're fascinated with hair colour, personally wait three weeks to be cautious. Then you'll be certain that adding a little touch of hue to your silky, smooth waves might transform their entire appearance from stunning to mind-blowing! It immediately gives your hairstyles a completely new depth and makes your hair shine with an intensity that is unrivaled.

You must follow the rules, though!

What takes place when your hair Is coloured after a keratin treatment?

After a recent keratin treatment, your hair will have a thin coating of keratin that takes two weeks to bind and deeply permeate your hair. It envelops your hair and fortifies every fibre right down to the core. As a result, the first two weeks are crucial since they determine how well and how long your keratin hair treatment will endure. Anything that disrupts the setup process at this point may result in unanticipated outcomes like

* Areas of tangles

* Uneven hair or even keratin that has been prematurely washed out

* For the first two weeks, you need to do nothing with your hair and let the keratin do its job.

Because of this, your hairstylist also advises using a mild sulphate free shampoo after receiving a keratin treatment.

What Is the best resolution, then?

Because they don't include ammonia or peroxides, semi-permanent hair colours are the ideal choice for keratin-treated hair. Consider them to be the equivalent of hair mascara. They can be used to cover your hair in vivid colours until a few shampoos eventually make them disappear.

What is the best way to achieve this?

It's simple. Next time, dye your hair first and then get a keratin treatment. It's also a win-win circumstance. There are more advantages to dyeing your hair beforehand in addition to the extended spa treatments you receive at your hair salon.

Following a colour treatment with a keratin treatment:

* Restores the structural damage to the hair

* Restores the pH of the hair

* Closes the cuticles and softens them

* Eliminates all colour chemical stains

