Spain Tops Global List of Bald Men With 44.50% of Population Affected, Check Complete List

Spain has emerged as the country with the highest percentage of bald men, with approximately 44.50% of its male population experiencing hair loss. This statistic was revealed in a Medihair survey presented by Ranking Royals on Monday. Following Spain, Italy has 44.37% of its male population affected, France has 44.25%, the United States has 42.68%, and Germany has 41.51%. Notably, 24 out of the top 47 countries with the highest percentages of bald men are located in the Western world.

Alopecia, or hair loss, can be attributed to several causes, including genetic and hormonal factors, poor diet, thyroid issues, iron deficiency, infections, stress, anemia, and excessive use of cosmetics. The variation in baldness rates across different countries, regions, and ethnicities further supports the influence of genetic predisposition. The Western world, in particular, appears to be more susceptible to hair loss, likely due to genetic factors and dietary habits. Western diets often lack essential vitamins and minerals necessary for healthy hair growth, such as vitamins B12 and D, due to an overconsumption of meat and processed foods. Additionally, high stress levels, sedentary lifestyles, and limited sun exposure contribute to hair loss.

Despite the higher prevalence of baldness in Western countries, hair loss is a global issue. Countries in South America (Brazil and Argentina), the Middle East (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), Asia (Japan and India), Africa (South Africa and Egypt), and Russia also show significant percentages of male hair loss. Hair health has become a growing concern worldwide, with almost 20% of people viewing alopecia as a significant problem. This concern has led to a rise in hair transplant procedures, with Medihair data indicating that around 3.4 million people underwent some form of hair transplant in 2021, a notable increase from 2.6 million in 2019. Interestingly, societal perceptions of baldness are evolving. A study by the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania suggests that bald men are often perceived as more attractive to women, projecting an image of masculinity, power, strength, and leadership.

Countries with the most bald heads in the world

Spain (44.5%)

Italy (44.37%)

France (44.25%)

United States (42.68%)

Germany (41.51%)

Croatia (41.32%)

Canada (40.94%)

Czech Republic (40.90%)

Australia (40.80%)

Norway (40.75%)

New Zealand (40.19%)

United Kingdom (40.09%)

Turkey (40.03%)

Mexico (39.75%)

Saudi Arabia (39.75%)

Ireland (38.65%)

Switzerland (38.53%)

Russia (38.28%)

United Arab Emirates (38.10%)

Hungary (37.86%)

Belgium (36.04%)

Brazil (35.71%)

Japan (35.69%)

Sweden (35.14%)

Iran (35.03%)

Finland (34.52%)

Greece (34.23%)

Chile (34.07%)

India (34.06%)

Pakistan (33.64%)

Portugal (33.57%)

Israel (33.56%)

Austria (33.44%)

South Africa (33.13%)

Netherlands (32.99%)

Egypt (32.46%)

South Korea (32.27%)

Poland (31.78%)

Denmark (31.61%)

Thailand (30.94%)

Ukraine (30.86%)

China (30.81%)

Argentina (29.35%)

Malaysia (29.24%)

Philippines (28%)

Colombia (27.04%)

Indonesia (26.96%)