Spice up your festive evenings
By IANS | Published: October 10, 2022 11:06 AM 2022-10-10T11:06:07+5:30 2022-10-10T11:20:13+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 10 The time of year for house parties is now. Don't just arrange your alcohol bottles in a line and leave your visitors to themselves. Along with some mouthwatering wonderful cuisine and unconventional activities, mixing up some entertaining cocktails will do wonders for your reputation as a hostess. Prepare yourself to start the party and wow your guests with your bartending prowess with these simple and delicious Jack Daniel's cocktail recipes.
Gentleman Jack Maple Sour
INGREDIENTS:
50 ml Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack
20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
20 ml Maple Syrup
Ice
Lemon wedge
INSTRUCTIONS:
Shake 50 ml Gentleman Jack, 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice and 20 ml Maple Syrup with ice. Strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.
Unrequited Love Punch
INGREDIENTS:
50 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
50 ml Cranberry juice
15 ml Pineapple juice
15 ml Orange juice
INSTRUCTIONS:
1/2 fill the shaker with cubed ice. Add all ingredients except the ginger ale and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. 3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Strain the liquid into the glass. Top with ginger ale. Add orange slice to garnish
Tennessee Honey & Lemonade
INGREDIENTS:
50 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
Lemonade
INSTRUCTIONS:
3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour Jack Honey over ice. Top with lemonade. Add lemon wedge to garnish
Tennessee Mule
INGREDIENTS:
50 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
Ginger beer
Squeeze of lime
INSTRUCTIONS:
3/4 fill a mule copper mug with cubed ice. Pour Old No. 7 over ice. Add remaining ingredients and stir. Add lime wedge to garnish
