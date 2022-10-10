Spice up your festive evenings

Spice up your festive evenings

New Delhi, Oct 10 The time of year for house parties is now. Don't just arrange your alcohol bottles in a line and leave your visitors to themselves. Along with some mouthwatering wonderful cuisine and unconventional activities, mixing up some entertaining cocktails will do wonders for your reputation as a hostess. Prepare yourself to start the party and wow your guests with your bartending prowess with these simple and delicious Jack Daniel's cocktail recipes.

Gentleman Jack Maple Sour

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack

20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

20 ml Maple Syrup

Ice

Lemon wedge

INSTRUCTIONS:

Shake 50 ml Gentleman Jack, 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice and 20 ml Maple Syrup with ice. Strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Unrequited Love Punch

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

50 ml Cranberry juice

15 ml Pineapple juice

15 ml Orange juice

INSTRUCTIONS:

1/2 fill the shaker with cubed ice. Add all ingredients except the ginger ale and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. 3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Strain the liquid into the glass. Top with ginger ale. Add orange slice to garnish

Tennessee Honey & Lemonade

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

Lemonade

INSTRUCTIONS:

3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour Jack Honey over ice. Top with lemonade. Add lemon wedge to garnish

Tennessee Mule

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

Ginger beer

Squeeze of lime

INSTRUCTIONS:

3/4 fill a mule copper mug with cubed ice. Pour Old No. 7 over ice. Add remaining ingredients and stir. Add lime wedge to garnish

