Sumeet Saigal Made This Recipe At Master Chef Australia 2024 and Won Hearts of Judges; Know How To Make Chilly Cashew Curry

Sumeet Saigal A Indian origin woman from New South Wales is trending on social media. She made India proud by making chilly cashew curry on MasterChef Australia 2024. Her dish impressed the judged and made all Indian hearts proud as she represented Indian food on international level. Let's see how we to make chilly cashew curry dish which made Sumeet Saigal famous.

Here's a recipe for a chilly cashew curry, also known as kaju masala curry:

Ingredients:

1 cup cashews, whole

1 tbsp ghee or vegetable oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 inch cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

½ onion, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste.

3 large tomatoes

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp Kashmiri red chili powder (adjust for spice preference)

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp salt, or to taste

1 cup water

¼ cup cream (optional)

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp kasuri methi (dry fenugreek leaves, crushed) (optional)

1 tbsp coriander leaves finely chopped.



Instructions:

Roast the cashews in ghee or oil over medium heat until golden brown. Remove from the pan and set aside.

In the same pan, add cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, and bay leaf. Let them sizzle for a few seconds.

Add chopped onion and saute until translucent.

Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for another minute.

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften and become mushy.

Let the mixture cool completely, then blend into a smooth paste.

Heat the oil again in the pan and add the tomato-onion paste.

Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Cook for a few minutes, stirring constantly, until the masala releases its fragrance.

Add water and bring to a simmer.

Add the roasted cashews and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

(Optional) If you prefer a richer curry, stir in some cream.

Add garam masala and kasuri methi (if using).

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.

Tips: You can adjust the amount of red chili powder to your spice preference.

For a richer cashew flavor, you can grind some of the cashews into a paste and add it with the tomato-onion paste.

If you don't have kasuri methi, you can skip it.

You can add other vegetables to this curry, such as bell peppers, carrots, or peas.