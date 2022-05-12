Taapsee Pannu partners with Gynoveda

New Delhi, May 12 Gynoveda, the world's first Ayurvedic FemTech brand with the vision to make Indian women free of all menstrual and reproductive problems has brought on board acclaimed actress Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador. As a part of this association, Gynoveda launches the campaign #AyurvedaForHealthyPeriods.

The digital-first company is offering easily accessible, affordable Ayurvedic treatments across 20,000 pin codes to solve various gynaecological issues like PCOS, PCOD, period irregularities, vaginal discharge and infertility problems faced by 80 million women in India and more than 800 million globally.

Actress Taapsee Pannu said, "As a woman, I feel strongly committed to using my personal experiences and outreach to contribute to the causes critical to women empowerment. Health is a prerequisite for anyone to become the best version of themselves and achieve their dreams. Especially menstrual and reproductive health issues for women remain under-represented and unresolved and are still seen as a taboo in certain strata of our society. Gynoveda is doing a tremendous job of combining artificial intelligence and gynaecological expertise with evidence-based Ayurvedic medicines to help women combat some of these pertinent and looming health disorders. As a part of my association with the brand, I hope to be a catalyst for change to spread the message that women don't need to suffer in silence anymore."

Elaborating on the brand association with the actress, Vishal Gupta, Founder and CEO of Gynoveda, said, "Our vision is to establish Ayurveda as the world's first choice for women to permanently solve menstrual disorders. Gynoveda combines Ayurveda, technology, content and community that makes women's healthcare easy, accessible and affordable from puberty to menopause. Taapsee is an icon for women's empowerment and has always challenged the status quo. Her views echo the mission that we have set to achieve and through this association, we hope to accomplish major transformations in the area of women's overall health and wellness."

Adding further, Rachana Gupta, Co-Founder, Gynoveda, said, "I have always believed that for a woman to look good outside, she must be healthy inside. At Gynoveda, we aim to help women get healthy inside to be strong outside. We evangelize the Ayurvedic diets that have a positive impact on their menstrual health. Taapsee hasn't just joined Gynoveda as a brand ambassador but will empower our shared vision as a change-maker to improve the way women perceive menstrual health."

Gynoveda with the use of Ayurveda is providing easily accessible, affordable treatment for women's vaginal, menstrual and infertility-related issues and over the last two years has helped more than one lakh women treat their chronic period problems.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor