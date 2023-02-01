The 2023 Formula 1 season begins

New Delhi, Feb 1 One of the most prominent motor racing events in the world, Formula 1 is also one of the most watched annual athletic events. In 2023, it is projected that Bahrain's top athletic event and entertainment spectacular will grow even larger and better, offering fans a singular blend of the best racing and breathtaking off-track thrills.

The 2023 Formula 1 season will begin with the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. The 10 F1 teams and all of the top drivers in the sport will compete in F1 Pre-Season Testing, which will take place from February 23 to 25. This will be the seventh time that Bahrain International Circuit has had the privilege of hosting the first race of the season; the main event will take place from March 3 through March 5, 2023. Prepare to feel the increased adrenaline rush of this race firsthand as you observe the incredible F1 racers zoom past on this gorgeous racetrack. You might even run into a few celebrities.

The 2023 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will be held under the slogan "Follow Your Champion," honouring the fact that every F1 driver competing is a real champion. In addition to encouraging fans to "Choose their Champion"-the driver they will be pulling for to win the season's pivotal opening race-the campaign seeks to acknowledge each and every F1 driver for their exceptional talent and competitive spirit.

Additionally, the Bahrain International Circuit has made a fantastic offer available to all of you Formula 1 enthusiasts. The two open days of the F1 Aramco Pre-Season testing 2023 at the circuit are free to experience and attend for anybody who obtains their F1 ticket before the first of February 2023! All ticket holders will be able to watch the testing from seats around the 5.412-kilometer Main Grandstand of BIC, which provides spectacular views of the F1 teams' garages along the main pit lane and the main straight.

The multi-platinum-selling DJ DJ Snake, a well-known international artist, has been confirmed by Bahrain International Circuit

