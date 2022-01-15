The Desert Detox

New Delhi, Jan 15 With holistic and natural health getaways, Qatar Tourism welcomes visitors to renew and rejuvenate in the new year with a plethora of spas, activities, and relaxing trips work for a 'desert detox' healthy vacation.

For those looking for a 'desert detox,' a list of the best healthful activities to choose from include a desert getaway, nutritious food, luxurious downtime in a tranquil setting, or a full-fledged wellness programme.

For the Mind

Mind Body retreat at Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som

The body, mind, and spirit can all be rebalanced and rejuvenated at this retreat. Through diverse therapeutic traditions and holistic activities, the goal is to restore well-being and enhance immunity. The retreat is available for 3 to 14 nights.

Glamping under the stars

In a journey to Khor Al Adaid, Qatar's breath-taking inland sea, go out into the warm desert sand and connect with nature. Before spending the night beneath the stars, visitors can ride camels, dune bashing, and feast on a traditional buffet dinner.

Colour the stress away

At the Artist Cafe, colouring isn't just for kids; it's also a relaxing method for adults to decompress. This hidden gem is located in Qanat Quartier in The Pearl-Qatar and allows the mind to go wild as stress is released with each brushstroke.

For the Body

Stretch, tense, relax

Enjoy Ashtanga, Hatha, and stretch yoga in both group and private courses at Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara for a day or a complete integrative weekend retreat. Visitors can also nourish their bodies with a juice cleanse or relax in the beautiful spa with a sound bath. Those who want to stay in the city can go to the W Doha, which recently opened the world's largest Sisley Spa, bringing Parisian luxury to Doha.

Dining in health

On a trip to Qatar, treat your body to a fantastic array of nutritious, delicious, and locally sourced foods. Start the day with a delicious breakfast or a cleansing meal at Evergreen Organics, Doha's first 100 percent vegan café

