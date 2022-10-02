The fusion of arts and culture with tourism...

New Delhi, Oct 2 Tourism fosters long-term partnerships with the local community, bringing happiness and job opportunities to a region. With art and cultural heritage substantially affecting a traveller's choice of destination, it becomes critical to invest in the arts in order to favourably benefit tourism in a city or country. The marriage of arts and culture with tourism gives economic growth prospects in any part of the world.

"Digital advancements have surely created an interest in art and cultural tourism by making it more accessible and inclusive. Additionally, festivals such as MAP's Art is Life, which brings together artists, curators and collaborative initiatives, are built around garnering interest in the art and culture that Bengaluru has to offer. The idea is to create a platform for artists to express themselves through the rich history that our country offers which also makes for a good avenue for the development of tourist interests," says Abhishek Poddar, Founder, MAP, or Kamini Sawhney, Director of MAP

The fusion of the arts and culture with tourism aids in creating a distinctive identity for a city to attract tourists, establishing a token of remembrance and reflection on a place's legacy, which plays a significant part in people's imagination.

In its latest opening the museum in Bengaluru, the Museum of Art & Photography

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor