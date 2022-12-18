New Delhi, Dec 18 The India Fashion Awards 2022, by Rajnigandha Pearls and sponsored by Mario Foods, were held on December 13 at the Andaz by Hyatt to honour fashion industry visionaries. The top names in fashion from all around the nation attended the gala night to either accept the prizes or to congratulate the winners. Manish Malhotra, Elnaaz Narouzi, Vagish Pathak, Raghavendra Rathore, Anaita Shroff, Rocky Star, VipulGoel, Vijender Singh, Ambika Pillai, Maneka Gandhi, Carol Gracias, and Aparna Bahl were among the eminent fashion designers, Bollywood stars, and business moguls that attended.

The Jury included Sanjay Nigam, Vagish Pathak, Dia Mirza, RaghavendraRathore, Nikhil Kamath, ShaliniPassi, Maneka Gandhi, Ambika Pillai, KunalRawal, CarolGracias, Tarun Khiwaland Ravi Jaipuria and other stalwarts from fashion space.

