The Kumaon, a perfect long weekend getaway

New Delhi, March 18 The Kumaon is a transformative luxury retreat in Uttarakhand's Kasar Devi region. It is surrounded by spectacular undulating hills and rich biodiversity, with breathtaking views of the Himalayan range.

Dr. Vikrom Mathur, one of the owners, has a long history with the region and has spent the last 20 years researching and writing about environment, society, and development. The Kumaon's genesis is rooted in his passionate beliefs as well as his interest in the region's ecology and its relationship with the culture and livelihoods of Kasar Devi's local communities.

Elegance in simplicity - Sustainable architecture and design ethos

Upper Chalet balcony_The Kumaon

The property is based on the abstract modernism principle of responding to the natural landscape and environment. The spaces are constantly referencing the outdoors, and a minimalist palette is used to highlight the picturesque backdrop. The Kumaon's low-intensity development encourages privacy and quiet, allowing residents to create their own interpretations of the breathtaking landscape.

The retreat is set on two acres of lush greenery, with ten magnificent chalets nestled in pairs and named after villages in the Kumaoni region. Each one offers breathtaking views of the mighty Nanda Devi range. The lower chalets are made of locally quarried stone and are modelled after local village homes, while the upper chalets are made of fly-ash bricks clad with bamboo sticks and copper wire. All of the chalets face north and have spectacular views of the valley and mountains, with the sun illuminating different aspects of the landscape as the day progresses.

The sustainable architecture emphasises locally sourced materials such as bamboo, copper, and stones, which have been extensively used across various structures and spaces using various local techniques and skills from the region. The materials have been allowed to retain their natural qualities throughout the retreat's various spaces and have become an integral part of the design language.

Experiential highlights - Nature, culture and culinary immersions

The tranquility of the Himalayas and outward-looking modern spaces, woven together with warmth in hospitality and perceptive service, make it a transformative experience in Uttarakhand's hills.

The overall experience is immersed in nature, deeply rooted in the region's distinctly diverse flora and fauna, which is a haven for the elusive Leopard, Blue Magpie, Himalayan Cedar

