The Magnificent Jewels: the Live Auction

New Delhi, Oct 19 Christie's is pleased to present the traditional Magnificent Jewels auction under a new format this autumn. 77 exceptionally curated selected lots will be presented in the live auction taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel des Berges on 9 November. This auction will be surrounded by Jewels Online: The Geneva Edit, opening for bidding on 2 November and closing on 11 November, offering 251 lots.

The live auction will present an important selection of jewels with royal provenance, of which the Marie Antoinette diamond bracelets and the ruby bangle of the Duchess of Windsor have been already announced. The Geneva jewels team is delighted to present two additional royal lots this November: a ruby and diamond brooch by Meniere with extraordinary Royal provenance last seen on the market at the French crown jewels auction in 1887 and an early 19th century "Ears of Wheat" tiara, formerly the property of Princess Pauline Bonaparte

