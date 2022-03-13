The sights, sounds and tastes of South Africa in India

New Delhi, March 13 In a bid to build aspiration for destination South Africa from their largest Indian source market Mumbai, South African Tourism brings the sights, sounds and tastes of South Africa alive in India. With performances by South African dance troupes, indigenous music and delectable food cooked by South African chefs at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai, South Africa is all set to engage and delight audiences.

The two-day event that runs from 12 pm to 8 pm on 12th and 13th March 2022, will also host culturally immersive activities like South African face painting, hair braiding, beadwork and DIY graffiti walls in addition to Oculus – a virtual reality journey into the deep blue seas and mesmerizing safari routes of South Africa.

. Venue: Palladium, Lower Parel

. Date: 12 & 13th March

. Timings: 12 pm to 8 pm

To make this experience even more exhilarating, Chefs Abigail and Sipho from South Africa will showcase a delectable food experience that one can try their hands onto in a masterclass followed by food tasting at Foodhall, Khar – Linking Road on 12th & 13th March 2022. They will present an only South African themed family meal known as Sunday Kos often made up of 7 colours, prevalent in most township homes and rural areas across the country.

. Venue: Foodhall, Bandra

. Date: 12 & 13th March

. Timings: 11 am to 2 pm

While there are many ways to immerse yourself in culture, one of the best ways to do this is through food. Food has an emotional association that allows it to become a channel of expressing love, care and gratitude.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor