The way to the heart is through the stomach!
By IANS | Published: February 13, 2023 02:18 PM 2023-02-13T14:18:05+5:30 2023-02-13T14:25:06+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 13 You've probably already thought about your Valentine's Day dinner plans, whether this is the ...
New Delhi, Feb 13 You've probably already thought about your Valentine's Day dinner plans, whether this is the first Valentine's Day you've spent with your partner or the tenth. Whether you've spent the entire day together or have just returned from an evening date, you'll be hungry by the time the sun sets. These dishes are ideal for a romantic date night or for a wonderful way to conclude the evening. Cooking together is a really enjoyable way to pass the time.
Here are some recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel and Spa.
CHOCOLATE HEART PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE
Ingredients
Unsalted butter
Granulated sugar
Packed brown sugar, light or dark
Peanut butter
Large egg
All-purpose flour
Baking soda
Baking powder
Kosher salt
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app