The way to the heart is through the stomach!

New Delhi, Feb 13 You've probably already thought about your Valentine's Day dinner plans, whether this is the first Valentine's Day you've spent with your partner or the tenth. Whether you've spent the entire day together or have just returned from an evening date, you'll be hungry by the time the sun sets. These dishes are ideal for a romantic date night or for a wonderful way to conclude the evening. Cooking together is a really enjoyable way to pass the time.

Here are some recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel and Spa.

CHOCOLATE HEART PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

Ingredients

Unsalted butter

Granulated sugar

Packed brown sugar, light or dark

Peanut butter

Large egg

All-purpose flour

Baking soda

Baking powder

Kosher salt

