This World Hindi Day, listen to these incredible Hindi audiobooks

New Delhi, Jan 12 India, which has a long cultural history, is unique among nations in the world for its linguistic diversity. The third most spoken language in the world, Hindi, is crucial in bringing our nation together.

Audiobooks can be the ideal bridge if you are fluent in Hindi and enjoy listening to entertainment in this beautiful language but find it difficult to read long-form literature in it. Check out the top eight most-listened-to Hindi audiobooks on Audible by reading on.

Mahabharat Katha [Mahabharata Story]

Written by Amritlal Nagar; Narrated by Mala Mangla

The Mahabharata is one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India on Hinduism. The epic is listened to in all the households of India and holds a special place in the heart of Indian culture. The audiobook on Audible throws light on the conflict between the Kaurava and Pandava princes in the Kurukshetra War, and the narration by Mala Mangla provides a lucid account of the events that took place, thereby captivating the listeners till the end.

Sapiens

Written by: Yuval Noah Harari; Narrated by: Babla Kochhar

From being a 'Summer Reading Pick' for President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg, a renowned historian brings you a ground-breaking narrative of humanity's creation and evolution - that explores how biology and history have defined us and enhanced our understanding of what it means to be "human". From examining the role of evolving humans in the global ecosystem to charting the rise of empires, Sapiens integrates history and science to reconsider accepted narratives, connect past developments with contemporary concerns, and examine specific events within the context of larger ideas.

Shrimad Bhagwad Gita

Written by R. R. Varma; Narrated by Kumud Soney

"There is nothing lost or wasted in this life". Doesn't it sound familiar? This famous saying originates from the Bhagwad Gita, the most revered of all the Hindu texts. The Bhagwad Gita is the primary source for yoga and provides a succinct overview of Indian Vedic knowledge. In the audiobook, the narrator beautifully encapsulates the essence of the Gita by highlighting how serenity can be achieved by transcending the mind.

Apke Avchetan Man Ki Shakti [The Power of Your Subconscious Mind]

Written by: Dr. Joseph Murphy; Narrated by: Sanyam Sharma

The techniques mentioned in this audiobook will show you the wondrous powers to help you overcome the dilemma, sorrow, sadness and turmoil of failure. This miraculous power will help you reach your destination, solve your problems, liberate you from mental and physical wallets, and lead you to freedom, happiness and peace.

Shiv Puran

