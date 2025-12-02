Today's Horoscope, December 2, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart brings a year of stability, maturity, and purposeful progress. You start taking long-term goals seriously and lay strong foundations for lasting success. Professionally, projects that once seemed uncertain now find direction; colleagues and seniors appreciate your reliability. This is an ideal time to begin new ventures that require patience and planning. Financial growth comes gradually but steadily, rewarding disciplined effort.

On the personal front, family relationships strengthen as understanding deepens and mutual respect grows. You'll find joy in simple, consistent routines -meditation, fitness, or creative hobbies that restore peace. Avoid rushing; Saturn's lessons favor endurance over speed. By year's end, your persistence will pay off beautifully, earn-ing you stability and recognition.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Harmonious relationships can be formed with someone you meet and get to like. Feelings of love can come to the fore which will leave you feeling full of hope for a bright future. Some incidents will occur that will give solace to your mind. It is time for doing welfare work. There will be gains from all directions.

Tip: Feel deeply, act slowly.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): It is a good day. People can get drawn to you for your vivacious presence and want to be friends with you. Social life is going to increase and keep you occupied. The bitterness between brother/sisters will come to an end. You will become favourite in your family. It is a good time for making profits in business.

Tip: Let your inner truth guide you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You might decide to form a new relationship having experienced a disastrous one. You will make up your mind to face up to this challenge, making sure you do not make the same mistake again. You will pay attention to your work plans and achieve success at work. You will complete your work as a mission. You will discharge your responsibility properly.

Tip: Keep your peace above all else.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You might be keen to get married and you would like to end your happy romance in wedlock. There is every chance that you will bring up this topic with your lover. You will spend time with your parents and wife. Keep away from doing wrong. Don't tell any lie otherwise it may spoil you.

Tip: Slowing down is also moving forward

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Soft Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Trying to keep a balance between professional and working life is going to be an uphill task for you. Your energy is too scattered, and you must get it all together. You will have to work hard to get happiness. The day is full of fun and frolic. You will feel physically active. Halted work will gather momentum.

Tip: Your needs deserve space and care.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Mustard Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): After a long time, there is going to be peace and harmony. A number of things are likely to get cleared up that have been causing confusion between you and your soul mate. You might go to your children's school to get information about them. You will be satisfied on seeing their work. You might fix long term goals.

Tip: Growth can happen in silence too.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): A big disappointment in love could make you scared of getting too close to someone again. Your friends can advise you to come out of this state and start to be happy again. An unknown person will help you today when you need it most. You will be caught in a difficult situation but will come out of it.

Tip: Let curiosity lead your day.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): There may be some hiccups in your relationship that are keeping it from really taking off well. You will do your best to eliminate these so things can progress. You will be in a dilemma whether to change your job or not. You might remain busy with establishing contacts and travelling. Some guests will drop in all of a sudden.

Tip: Notice the small but powerful signs.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): A short-distance journey can be undertaken. You may meet a very pleasant person through an introduction by a friend. You will enjoy the company and feel loved. Family problems will get solved. But you will be anxious about your extra expenses. You will get a hold on your financial condition.

Tip: Time spent wisely brings peace.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You may be feeling quite stifled in your relationship and looking for a way to escape. Amidst laughter and talk, you could find yourself feeling completely friendless. It is going to be a normal day. You will avoid getting involved in any controversy at your workplace. Financial position is good.

Tip: Answers arrive when you relax.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): This is not the time to bring up old issues that had been lying dormant for a while. Just enjoy the thrill and excitement that lies in store for you. The day is favorable for you. You will feel lighter and more relaxed. You will bring happiness to yourself as well as to the life of others. It is a moment to cherish.

Tip: Stay close to what feels real.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Teal

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Travel, sports, partying are some of the interests you share with your mate. You hope to make a lifelong commitment with this person who you have grown to love. You may make plans to go abroad for higher studies/job. You will perform well in your job. And there will be increase in your work efficiency.

Tip: Breathe before every important choice.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lilac