Today's Horoscope, November 18, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results for the whole year. You will appear noble and sober. And your conduct will be gentle. You will impress your peers and superiors, and they will help you a lot.

Your behaviour will win you a lot of friends and admirers. You will also get a chance to meet a lot of influential people who will help you immensely in the times to come. You will also have interactions with learned

people. You will do well at your workplace.

Students will shine in their studies. Those desirous of going abroad for studies will be able to do so. Those appearing for exams or interviews too, would be successful. You could also get involved with a person at your workplace. He/she will be a person of redefined taste and very gentle. Marriage ties can be possible. Time will be spent on entertainment.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Your love life is going to be excellent. You and your soul mate can expect the best life has to offer. Good communication, a strong spiritual bond and support from your family will be there to make this a happy day. You will be energetic and enthusiastic. You will get a job. You will develop new contacts with people. It is a balanced day.

Tip: Silent efforts make the loudest impact.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brick Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): The opposite sex is going to find you very appealing. You strive to please others, a quality that attracts people. You are going to meet someone who is going to sweep you off your feet. You will do your best to get good inspiration with your wisdom. You will be able to prevent the loss of someone. The husband and wife will have a good understanding.

Tip: Small signs carry deep truth.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You might have to use a different strategy to deal with emotional issues. You want love, but you do not want to get too caught up in it. This can be a bit irksome for your other half, who wants to be fully involved. You will have a profit in property-related matters. You will get some construction done in your house. You will have financial gains.

Tip: Future ease begins with present focus.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A good day for romance. You and your partner will share beautiful vibes. You want to deepen your relationship and the good bond you have is going to help you do that. Your partner can give you a surprise gift. You will be mentally at peace. There are chances of some auspicious work. You might get busy with prayers to God.

Tip: Say it gently, but say it anyway.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You are usually fired up in all you do, including romance, and this is exactly what is going to happen now. A whirlwind courtship is likely very going to end in marriage and that too very soon. Money will keep coming. You will throw yourself into work and will not rest till you get the desired results.

Tip: Realness is more radiant than effort.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Warm Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): An emotional issue that had been lying dormant for a while could surface and cause some friction in your love life. You are not really keen to get too close, but beware as this can spell doom for this relationship. You will have differences with life partner. You will bring a positive change to your routine. An outline of some new plans will be made.

Tip: Forgiveness begins within your heart

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24 - October 23): The day will move smoothly. The good vibes you share with your mate make life so much easier to bear than before. You might decide to propose marriage at the end of the day, amid a lot of hope and love. Time is favourable. You will feel a change in your relative's behaviour and get good news from their side.

Tip: Peace follows aligned decisions.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You may not be coming across as who you really are. Try and reinvent yourself for better results. Rushing headlong in this romance is not going to help. By the evening, you will be in a good mood. Your boss will be in your favour. You will be caught in a pleasant situation. It will make you feel better and good.

Tip: Inner discomfort needs attention, not dismissal.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Financially this is a good time. You might consider spending money on buying a house with your partner. Life will be good. You both have a strong bond and enjoy spending time with one another. The situation at work will be under control. You will be stable in your job. You will be very busy in your work.

Tip: Calm choices move you further.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Do not start off a relationship if you are not ready to commit yourself. This could be disastrous. If you are already in a relationship, you will have to work hard to make sure it runs smoothly. Children and youth will spend their time learning something new. Your influence on business will grow. You will meet an important person.

Tip: Stillness can guide better than speed.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You are probably wondering why your search for love is not yielding any results. The reason is that circumstances beyond your control is keeping love at bay. Don't be too disheartened as opportunities will soon come and you will not feel lonely anymore. You will work hard to earn money. You will search for something new on internet.

Tip: Pause and listen between the thoughts.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Teal

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): A rival can cause friction in your love life. You will have to use different strategies to ward him/her off. Most likely you will succeed and keep your beloved to yourself. At the end of the day, you will be satisfied. Your health will be good. You will go on an outing. Your thought will be progressive and in right direction.

Tip: Let mystery be your gentle guide.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Lavender