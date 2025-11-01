Tulsi Vivah 2025 Wishes: Images, Greeting, Messages and Blessings to Send Loved Ones

Tulsi Vivah is considered as one of the auspicious occasion which marks the end of Chaturmas. On this day Tulsi gets married to lord Vishnu on this day. Proper marriage is performed with rituals. This also marks the beginning of wedding season. This ritual is performed on the Dwadashi tithi, which is the 12th day of the lunar month of Kartik, typically falling in November.

Tulsi Vivah or Kartiki Ekadashi 2025 is consider as a end of Chaturmas. On this day Lord Vishnu wakes up from his four-month yoga sleep and auspicious work begins in his presence. Here are wishes, greetings and Images that you can sent to your loved ones.

"May the sacred union of Tulsi and Vishnu inspire love, faith, and happiness in your life. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Tulsi Vivah!"

Let the divine marriage of Tulsi and Vishnu remind us that love, devotion, and purity are the pillars of life. Happy Tulsi Vivah

As Tulsi joins with Lord Vishnu in holy matrimony, may your life be filled with blessings, peace, and harmony. Happy Tulsi Vivah!

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Tulsi Vivah with devotion and love. May this holy union bring joy and prosperity to your home!

May the divine blessings of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu bring you peace, joy, and prosperity on this holy occasion. Happy Tulsi Vivah!