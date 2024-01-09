Uttarayan 2024: Nine Cities in Gujarat to Host International Kite Festival 2024
Gujarat Tourism is currently hosting the annual International Kite Festival, and in 2024, from January 7th to January 14th. As customary, the festival will take place at various locations. A total of 153 international kite flyers from 55 countries, 68 national kite flyers from 12 states, and 865 kite flyers from 23 cities of Gujarat are participating. Kite flyers will captivate spectators by flying kites of various shapes in the sky.
Schedule
7th Jan 2024: Inauguration at Ahmedabad
8th Jan 2024: Vadodara & Ahmedabad
9th Jan 2024: Kevadiya, Dwarka & Ahmedabad
10th Jan 2024: Surat, Rajkot & Ahmedabad
11th Jan 2024: Dhordo, Vadnagar & Ahmedabad
12th Jan 2024: Nadabet & Ahmedabad
13th and 14th Jan 2024: Ahmedabad
In the competition at the International Kite Festival, 153 kite flyers from 55 countries will participate, representing nations such as Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.
Additionally, 68 kite flyers from 12 Indian states, including Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, will participate in the competition. Furthermore, 865 kite flyers from 23 cities in Gujarat, such as Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Botad, Gandhinagar, Jasdan, Junagadh, Kheda, Luwara, Mota Bhadia, Navsari, Oudh, Patan, Rajkot, Ranpur, Sabarkantha, Savarkundla, Surat, Thangarh, and Vadodara, will showcase their skills in the kite competition.The venue for the Ahmedabad Kite Festival is Sabarmati Riverfront – Entry from Vallabh Sadan Temple, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad, with the event running from 8.00 am to 9.00 pm