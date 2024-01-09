Uttarayan 2024: Nine Cities in Gujarat to Host International Kite Festival 2024

Gujarat Tourism is currently hosting the annual International Kite Festival, and in 2024, from January 7th to January 14th. As customary, the festival will take place at various locations. A total of 153 international kite flyers from 55 countries, 68 national kite flyers from 12 states, and 865 kite flyers from 23 cities of Gujarat are participating. Kite flyers will captivate spectators by flying kites of various shapes in the sky.

Schedule

7th Jan 2024: Inauguration at Ahmedabad

8th Jan 2024: Vadodara & Ahmedabad

9th Jan 2024: Kevadiya, Dwarka & Ahmedabad

10th Jan 2024: Surat, Rajkot & Ahmedabad

11th Jan 2024: Dhordo, Vadnagar & Ahmedabad

12th Jan 2024: Nadabet & Ahmedabad

13th and 14th Jan 2024: Ahmedabad

In the competition at the International Kite Festival, 153 kite flyers from 55 countries will participate, representing nations such as Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

Additionally, 68 kite flyers from 12 Indian states, including Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, will participate in the competition. Furthermore, 865 kite flyers from 23 cities in Gujarat, such as Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Botad, Gandhinagar, Jasdan, Junagadh, Kheda, Luwara, Mota Bhadia, Navsari, Oudh, Patan, Rajkot, Ranpur, Sabarkantha, Savarkundla, Surat, Thangarh, and Vadodara, will showcase their skills in the kite competition.The venue for the Ahmedabad Kite Festival is Sabarmati Riverfront – Entry from Vallabh Sadan Temple, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad, with the event running from 8.00 am to 9.00 pm