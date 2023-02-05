Valentine’s Day 2023: 6 Best things to do on valentine's day with your loved ones

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. While making sure your significant other or partner knows how much you love them is important, planning an exciting experience or activity for February 14 is a great way to express how you feel beyond the standard chocolates and flowers. Traditional Valentine's Day activities, such as organising a romantic dinner where you had your first date or watching a movie marathon, are always excellent choices. However, after a few years, you must keep it new—and, most importantly, fun! This is where this list comes in.

Here are some fun activities that will make this Valentine's Day truly unique.

Make a Bucket List - Valentine's Day is a great day to check off some of your bucket list goals, but what about the other days of the year? Spend the 14th making a list of activities you and your significant other want to do the other 364 days of the year (and perhaps a plan to accomplish at least a few of them).

Make Some Crafts - Enjoy a special Valentine's Day craft night complete with your favourite beverages, refreshments, and plenty of fun. You may make DIY Valentine's Day gifts for each other or even compete to see who can create the most innovative craft!

Recreate Your Favorite Date - Take a trip through time by recreating your favourite date, whether it was your first date or the one when you fell in love. If you are unable to visit the same restaurant or location, get creative by preparing the same dinner at home.

Plan a Movie Marathon - Get comfortable on the couch with your partner and binge-watch all your favourite rom-com. It's the ideal approach to set the tone for some Valentine's Day romance.

Cook Together - They say the way to a person's heart is through their stomach, so put that theory to the test by spending quality time together creating a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. You may even take a virtual cooking class; it's a good opportunity to substitute a hands-on activity for the traditional dinner date.