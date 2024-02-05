Valentine’s Day 2024: The History And Significance of the Special Day

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate the love bond between two individuals and to reaffirm their devotion to one another. The day which is also known as the "Festival of Love" falls on February 14 every year. Many couples wear red colour on this day as it is associated with Saint Valentine and is considered to be the colour of love and passion. Legends surround this occasion, with one Valentine performing covert nuptials for Roman troops, violating the emperor's desires. Another tradition tells of St. Valentine's affection for a young girl, ending in the memorable line, "From your Valentine." However, due to a scarcity of historical material about the martyrs, the Roman Catholic Church removed the feast day from its calendar in 1969.

Valentine's Day is not without dispute about its origins. The ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February to honor the gods of agriculture and fertility, included ceremonial practices such as priests running naked through the streets and gently slapping ladies with blood-soaked skins. In the late fifth century A.C.E., Pope Gelasius I abolished Lupercalia. Some accounts believe he purposefully replaced it with the celebration of St. Valentine's Day on February 14, which coincided with a considerable transition from pagan to Christian observances. Whilst Valentine's Day might be the most well-known celebration of love, across the world different countries and cultures all have unique ways of honouring romance. Welsh Valentine’s Day, known as St Dwynwen’s Day, falls in January and it sees lovers gift one another with love spoons. These intricate handcrafted cutlery items can carry hidden messages depending on their design and patterns.In South Korea, Valentine's Day is not just on 14th February, but rather every month. Whilst in Valencia, the Feast of San Dionisio is celebrated on 9th October and honours the patron saint of lovers. Men gift their romantic partners with a silk scarf filled with decorated marzipan treats called Mocaorà. Women keep the scarves to show how long they’ve been with their partner.